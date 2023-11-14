EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT) Short Interest Update

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFHT remained flat at $10.66 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,796,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 279,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

