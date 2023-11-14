eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Short Interest Up 51.5% in October

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,128. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.21.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

effector therapeutics is a biotechnology company located in 11180 roselle street, san diego, ca, united states.

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.