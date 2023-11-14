Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,009 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,821,208.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,878. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,162.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

