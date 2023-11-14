Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,663 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.