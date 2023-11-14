Ellevest Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $119.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.69. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

