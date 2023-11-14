Ellevest Inc. Acquires 2,388 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,067 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $11,024,640,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

RF stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

