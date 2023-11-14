Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 120.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 180.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Masco by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Masco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Down 1.0 %

Masco stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Read Our Latest Report on MAS

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.