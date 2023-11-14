Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFS. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.10.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.