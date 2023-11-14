Ellevest Inc. Buys 20,261 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SFL by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SFL by 2.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 48.6% during the second quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 37,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 349,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in SFL by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 141,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Pareto Securities cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SFL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SFL Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. SFL had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. SFL’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 121.52%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

