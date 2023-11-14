Ellevest Inc. Buys 2,695 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1,480.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $104.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.20.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,745. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

