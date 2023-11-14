Ellevest Inc. Buys 916 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth $57,478,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $29,589,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 702,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Adient by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,490,000 after acquiring an additional 661,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.77. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

