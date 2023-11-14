Ellevest Inc. Has $298,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

