Ellevest Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1,364.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,684,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,794 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $156.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $161.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

