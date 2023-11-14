Ellevest Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $73,101.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,158.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $73,101.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,158.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $104,790.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,738 shares of company stock valued at $287,766. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRU

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.