Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange
In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,202 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance
Shares of ICE stock opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.45.
Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.
Intercontinental Exchange Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
