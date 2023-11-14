Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Comerica by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 92,040 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Comerica by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

