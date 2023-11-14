Ellevest Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 25,258 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.7 %

IFF opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.72, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

