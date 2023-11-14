Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,537 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DCI opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

