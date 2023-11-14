Ellevest Inc. Purchases 889 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $151.27 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.37 and a 200 day moving average of $155.48.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

