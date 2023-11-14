Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,671 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,673,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $59,714,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 81,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

