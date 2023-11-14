Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PG opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $1,203,082.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $120,598.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $1,203,082.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $16,025,205. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

