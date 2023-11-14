Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,463 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Affirm by 340.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Affirm from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

