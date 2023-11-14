Ellevest Inc. Takes Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,112,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,115,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,022,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VTS shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James P. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James P. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 159,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,004.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $768,780.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

VTS stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

