Ellevest Inc. Trims Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 247.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 16,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $1,277,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,185. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

