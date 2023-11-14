Ellevest Inc. Trims Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.0 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $338.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.65. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.24 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,667 shares of company stock worth $2,580,543 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.