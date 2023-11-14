Ellevest Inc. Trims Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSC. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of WSC opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

