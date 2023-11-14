Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($2.11) per share for the quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.8 %

ENTA stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 54,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,462. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The company has a market cap of $185.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,312,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

