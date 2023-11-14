Entrust Global Partners L L C Cuts Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Entrust Global Partners L L C lessened its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,189,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,238 shares during the quarter. Grab comprises 10.7% of Entrust Global Partners L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Entrust Global Partners L L C owned about 0.19% of Grab worth $24,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grab Stock Performance
Grab stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on GRAB. Barclays upgraded shares of Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Grab
Grab Profile
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
