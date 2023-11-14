Entrust Global Partners L L C Cuts Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Entrust Global Partners L L C lessened its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,189,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,238 shares during the quarter. Grab comprises 10.7% of Entrust Global Partners L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Entrust Global Partners L L C owned about 0.19% of Grab worth $24,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Performance

Grab stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRAB. Barclays upgraded shares of Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Grab

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.