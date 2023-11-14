Entrust Global Partners L L C Sells 355,246 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Entrust Global Partners L L C lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,723,627 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 355,246 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 32.3% of Entrust Global Partners L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Entrust Global Partners L L C’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $74,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a PE ratio of 106.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $53.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,766 shares of company stock worth $7,969,550 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.