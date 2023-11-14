EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.05.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EOG traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,995. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $147.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.22.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

