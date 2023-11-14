Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Equinix by 75.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Equinix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,922,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $5,762,026. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Increases Dividend

EQIX traded up $15.92 on Tuesday, reaching $778.46. The company had a trading volume of 98,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $740.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $755.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $632.45 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 81.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 146.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.14.

View Our Latest Report on Equinix

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.