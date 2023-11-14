Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,280,000 after buying an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $343.51 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $272.70 and a 12 month high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.18.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,906 shares of company stock worth $6,221,739. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

