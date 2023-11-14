Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $210.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average is $206.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

