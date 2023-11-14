Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 973.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.42. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

