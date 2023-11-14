Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.7 %

Pfizer stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.