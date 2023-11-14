Equitable Trust Co. Has $806,000 Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.57.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

