Equitable Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $196.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.