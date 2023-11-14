Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

