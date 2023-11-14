Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,835,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $10,778,910 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $445.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $484.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.46. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

