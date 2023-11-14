Equitable Trust Co. Sells 100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SYK opened at $281.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $216.55 and a one year high of $306.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Get Our Latest Report on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.