Equitable Trust Co. Sells 163 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VeriSign by 88.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $37,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $25,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,969.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214 shares of company stock worth $242,872 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $208.12 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.00 and a 200-day moving average of $212.15.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

