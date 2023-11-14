Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,160 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $30,214,000,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $246.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.29 and a 200 day moving average of $277.39. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.