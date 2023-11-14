Equitable Trust Co. Sells 470 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.48, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,653,840. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.