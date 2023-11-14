Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Emera Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued on Sunday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.33.

Emera Stock Performance

Emera stock opened at C$47.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.27. Emera has a 1-year low of C$43.67 and a 1-year high of C$59.52.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 16.19%.

Emera Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 62.53%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

