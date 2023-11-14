Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in October

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Esker Price Performance
Shares of Esker stock opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. Esker has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.60 and its 200 day moving average is $152.27.
About Esker
