Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in October

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Esker Price Performance

Shares of Esker stock opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. Esker has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.60 and its 200 day moving average is $152.27.

About Esker

Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator.

