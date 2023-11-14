ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.50

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 21058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

