Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Sold by Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic reduced its position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,665 shares during the quarter. Evelo Biosciences comprises approximately 0.1% of Mayo Clinic’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mayo Clinic owned approximately 0.40% of Evelo Biosciences worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVLO. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of EVLO opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.33) by $0.78.

Separately, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

