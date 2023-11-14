Exagen’s (XGN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Exagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of Exagen stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 8,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,839. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.20. Exagen has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

In other Exagen news, CEO John Aballi sold 33,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $59,183.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,984 shares in the company, valued at $727,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 547,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,391,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exagen by 66.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

