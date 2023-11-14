Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXEL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Exelixis by 100.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.