Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 494,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after buying an additional 94,373 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 761,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,763,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 8.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelon by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. Exelon has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $44.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

